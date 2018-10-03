External Content

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow wanted all foreign forces, including the Russian military, to eventually withdraw from Syria. Putin said that the presence of U.S. forces in Syria violated the U.N. charter. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Denis Pinchuk. Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

