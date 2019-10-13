This content was published on October 13, 2019 11:33 AM

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan October 11, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said Russia has "very friendly personal relations" with Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman.

Putin was speaking in an interview with Arab broadcasters, including Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, ahead of his first visit to Saudi Arabia in over a decade.

He also said Russia was studying new investments in Saudi Arabia. Russian company Sibur Holding was looking at building a petrochemical complex in Saudi with investment worth more than $1 billion, Putin told Al Arabiya.

(The story corrects text to clarify Putin speaking ahead of visit to Saudi).

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

