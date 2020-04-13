This content was published on April 13, 2020 1:57 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Commission for military technical cooperation with foreign states via video link, at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia April 9, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday the coronavirus situation was getting worse and that Russia may draw on the Defence Ministry's resources to tackle the crisis if needed.

Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with senior officials broadcast on state television, said the situation was constantly changing and that the next few weeks would prove decisive in its battle to halt the contagion.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

