MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday the coronavirus situation was getting worse and that Russia may draw on the Defence Ministry's resources to tackle the crisis if needed.

Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with senior officials broadcast on state television, said the situation was constantly changing and that the next few weeks would prove decisive in its battle to halt the contagion.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

