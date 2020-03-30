MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday decisive measures by Russia had helped win it time in its battle to contain the coronavirus and to prevent an explosive growth in cases, but that it was vital authorities now used that time effectively.

Putin was speaking in televised comments broadcast on state television a day after authorities in Moscow ordered residents to stay at home, their toughest move yet to slow the spread of the virus.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones)

