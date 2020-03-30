This content was published on March 30, 2020 2:35 PM

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video link, held by leaders from the Group of 20 to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impacts, at his residence outside Moscow, Russia March 26, 2020. Sputnik/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday decisive measures by Russia had helped win it time in its battle to contain the coronavirus and to prevent an explosive growth in cases, but that it was vital authorities now used that time effectively.

Putin was speaking in televised comments broadcast on state television a day after authorities in Moscow ordered residents to stay at home, their toughest move yet to slow the spread of the virus.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018