This content was published on December 29, 2019 5:25 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call on Sunday, thanked his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump for passing on an information which helped prevent "acts of terrorism" in Russia, the Kremlin said.

It said the information was passed on via special services. No other details were provided.

Kremlin said that both leaders agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in order to tackle terrorism.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)

