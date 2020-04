This content was published on April 2, 2020 11:11 AM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a televised address to the nation about the coronavirus situation after 4 p.m. Moscow time on Thursday, the Kremlin said on a conference call.

Russia, which has reported 3,548 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths, has imposed a partial lockdown on many of its regions.

