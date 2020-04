This content was published on April 28, 2020 10:43 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting, dedicated to the country's automobile industry, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia April 24, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin would give a speech about the coronavirus situation in the country later on Tuesday.

"President Putin has a big speech planned, but I am not going to announce anything, let's wait until the meeting," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes