This content was published on April 27, 2019 10:25 AM

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press briefing following Russian-North Korean talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on the Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he wanted to know the position of Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

Putin told reporters in Beijing that he would have to discuss ways to end the conflict with Zelenskiy and that the Ukrainian people were tired of the conflict.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Smith)

