This content was published on April 1, 2020 7:55 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar said on Wednesday it has extended the suspension of inbound flights except transit and cargo over coronavirus fears, state media reported.

The Gulf state also extended a lockdown of an industrial area in Doha where authorities reported dozens of cases of the disease.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

