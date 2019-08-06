This content was published on August 6, 2019 11:25 AM

FILE PHOTO: Dominic Raab is seen at the Foreign and Commonwealth building after being appointed as the Foreign Secretary by Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London, Britain, July 24, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that he was confident that Brexit would allow Britain and Canada to work even more closely together.

"If you read anything about Brexit being evidence of the U.K. turning inwards or walking away from our global role, please don’t buy it," Raab told Toronto's Globe and Mail newspaper as he began a three-day visit to Canada, Washington and Mexico.

"I hope we reach a Brexit deal with our European neighbours. But be in no doubt that Brexit will happen on Oct. 31, whatever the circumstances."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram