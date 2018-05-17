External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 17, 2018 11:55 AM May 17, 2018 - 11:55

A caravan sits in a garden after a tornado last night hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf, Germany, May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen (reuters_tickers)

BERLIN (Reuters) - A rare tornado hit a populated area in western Germany, leaving a trail of destruction in the area west of Duesseldorf and injuring at least two people, officials said on Thursday. Several houses were severely damaged while dozens of trees fell on cars, forcing police to cordon off roads to the town of Boisheim, a district spokesman said. A motorist was seriously injured and a firefighter suffered an electric shock, the spokesman added. Police also said one person was seriously injured. The tornado on Wednesday hit several towns. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; #Editing by Alison Williams) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters