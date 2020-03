This content was published on March 31, 2020 6:44 PM

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine has reported the first case of the coronavirus, the health minister of the self-proclaimed republic, Olga Dolgoshapko told reporters in Donetsk on Tuesday.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine, pitting Moscow-backed rebels against the Ukraine government, has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.

(Reporting by Alexander Ermochenko; writing by Maria Tsvetkova and Polina Devitt; editing by Chris Reese)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018