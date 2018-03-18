External Content

FILE PHOTO - An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh (reuters_tickers)

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The main rebel group in the southern pocket of Syria's opposition-held eastern Ghouta told Reuters on Sunday it was negotiating with a United Nations delegation about a ceasefire, aid and the evacuation of urgent medical cases. "We are engaged in arranging serious negotiations to guarantee the safety and protection of civilians," said Wael Alwan, the Istanbul-based spokesman for Failaq al-Rahman, in a voice recording. "The most important points under negotiation are a ceasefire, ensuring aid for civilians and the exit of medical cases and injured people needing treatment outside Ghouta." Alwan said the subject of "exit and evacuation" was "not on the table". (Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi in Amman; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Catherine Evans)

