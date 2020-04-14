WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. general said on Tuesday that North Korea's recent test of short-range missiles was not particularly provocative or threatening to the United States.

"I don't think it is particularly provocative or threatening to us as to what happened, it may be tied to some celebrations that are happening inside North Korea as opposed to any deliberate provocation against us," Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon. He added that the assessment was mixed right now but the missiles were not particularly big.

North Korea launched multiple short-range anti-ship cruise missiles into the sea and Sukhoi jets fired air-to-surface missiles on Tuesday as part of its ongoing military exercises, South Korea's military said.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters