This content was published on July 25, 2018 12:59 PM

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's food and drug regulator is running checks on production lines at domestic vaccine makers after a scandal involving a firm that falsified data on a vaccine routinely given to infants, state television said on Wednesday. China will move to punish individuals and companies involved in the vaccine scandal and investigate public officials linked to the case, it added. President Xi Jinping and other top leaders have called for swift action amid growing public outrage. The chairwoman of the firm accused of falsifying data for rabies vaccines, Changsheng Bio-technology Co Ltd, is among 15 people detained by police. It also sold 252,600 doses of ineffective DPT vaccines to inoculate children against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

