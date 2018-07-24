External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on July 24, 2018 10:40 AM Jul 24, 2018 - 10:40

Supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa gather at an election rally in Marondera, Zimbabwe, July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo (reuters_tickers)

GENEVA (Reuters) - Voter intimidation, threats of violence and coercion including people forced to attend political rallies are being increasingly reported ahead of Zimbabwe's elections on July 30, especially in rural areas, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday. "There has also been the worrying use of disparaging language against female political candidates," U.N. human rights spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told a news briefing in Geneva. "We call on the authorities – and political parties and their supporters – to ensure that the elections are not marred by such acts so that all Zimbabweans can participate free from fear in a credible election process," she said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters