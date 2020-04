This content was published on April 23, 2020 1:40 PM

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told mayors that the return to schools would be on voluntary basis from May 11, the presidency said on Thursday.

From May 11, French authorities will ease lockdown measures that were ordered from March 17 to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes