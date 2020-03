This content was published on March 7, 2020 8:36 PM

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Twenty-two people were killed in Syria on Saturday in a road crash involving a fuel tanker, two buses and other vehicles, the state news agency SANA said.

Citing the interior ministry, SANA said another 70 people were injured in the crash on the road between Damascus and Homs.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018