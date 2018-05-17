External Content

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Rocket warning sirens went off on Thursday on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, but the Israeli military quickly said it was a false alarm. "It appears to have been a false alarm. The IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) Iron Dome aerial defence system was activated. The circumstances are being looked into," the military said in a statement. Local residents said they heard a blast at the time of the sirens, but they were not sure what had caused it. Tensions are high along the frontier. On May 10, Israel said Iranian forces in Syria fired rockets at it, but they were intercepted by its Iron Dome defence system. Israel then launched its most intensive air strikes into Syria since the start of the Syrian civil war. It said it targeted Iran's military infrastructure in Syria. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alison Williams)

