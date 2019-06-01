JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Two rockets were fired on Saturday from Syria towards the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights causing no casualties, the Israeli military said.

A military spokeswoman said that the details were still being looked into and that it remained unclear who had fired the rockets and where they had landed.

Israel says that arch-foe Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, both of whom are fighting on the side of President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian war, are trying to turn Syria into a new front against Israelis.

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria.

On Monday, Israel’s military said it attacked a Syrian anti-aircraft position that had fired on one of its warplanes, and Syrian state media said a soldier had been killed in the incident.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters