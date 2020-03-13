BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's centrist President Klaus Iohannis on Friday asked interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to form a government and get a parliamentary vote of confidence as early as Saturday.

"I got assurances from all parties," Iohannis told reporters after carrying consultations on the phone with political parties. "We aim to have the parliament vote on Saturday."

Orban said earlier in the day that he and his entire cabinet would quarantine themselves after coming into contact with a senator who was later confirmed to have the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters