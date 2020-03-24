BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania will restrict movement during the day and completely ban people over the age of 65 from leaving their homes from Wednesday to slow the spread of coronavirus, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

The European Union state, which has recorded 762 coronavirus infections and eight deaths, declared a state of emergency on March 16.

From Wednesday, people will be allowed to leave their homes only for work, with a signed note from their employers, and to buy groceries. The elderly will be required to stay confined at all times and the army will be used to supplement police personnel, Iohannis said.

A nationwide night-time curfew came in effect on Monday. The restrictions will likely extend through the 30-day state of emergency.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018