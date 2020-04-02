BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian doctors, nurses and other personnel dealing with coronavirus cases will receive a monthly bonus of about 500 euros (439 pounds) a month, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday.

"I demanded the government to reroute European (Union) funding, to give a monthly bonus of 500 euros to front line personnel dealing with Covid infected patients. I am prepared to deliver solutions," Iohannis told a video briefing.

About 15% of all coronavirus infections in Romania are medical personnel.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas)

