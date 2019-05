This content was published on May 27, 2019 12:24 PM

Social Democratic Party leader Liviu Dragnea gestures during an interview with Reuters, in Bucharest, Romania, May 23, 2018. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's Supreme Court on Monday upheld a conviction and a three and a half year prison sentence against ruling Social Democrat Party leader Liviu Dragnea for inciting others to commit abuse of office.

Dragnea, who is also speaker of the lower house of parliament, appealed the initial verdict last year. Monday's conviction is final. He also has a previous conviction in a vote-rigging case.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas and John Stonestreet)

