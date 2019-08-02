This content was published on August 2, 2019 6:07 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during a 17th Latin American Leadership Forum in Brasilia, Brazil August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

By Alexandra Alper and Marco Aquino

WASHINGTON/LIMA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary Wilbur Ross will attend a summit in Lima, Peru to discuss Venezuela on Tuesday, the U.S. Commerce Department said.

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton has also confirmed attendance, two sources in Peru's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The sources asked not to be named ahead of an announcement. A spokesman for Bolton declined to comment.

Peru invited some 100 foreign ministers to the summit and had hoped to include Russia, Cuba, China, Bolivia and Turkey. The idea was to foster dialogue between supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his critics, Peru's foreign minister said when he announced the summit last month.

But Venezuela's allies Russia and Cuba turned down invitations to take part, the sources said. China and Bolivia have not confirmed whether they will attend, they added.

The head of the Inter-American Development Bank, Luis Moreno, and the European Union's representative on Venezuela, Enrique Iglesias, have also confirmed their attendance, the sources added.

(Reporting Alexandra Alper in Washington and Marco Aquino in Lima, Additional Reporting By Roberta Rampton in Washington, Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by Dan Grebler and Will Dunham)

