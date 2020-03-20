DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday urged Americans to call on the U.S. government to lift sanctions as Iran fights the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, state media reported.

"U.S. government sanctions have led to many ordinary Iranians losing their health, jobs and income," Rouhani said in a message carried by state media. "Now is the time for the American people to shout loudly at the U.S. government to demand an answer ... and not allow the U.S. history to be blackened further."

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

