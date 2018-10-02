External Content

FILE PHOTO: Russian servicemen drive S-400 missile air defence systems during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Delhi will sign a deal worth more than $5 billion (4 billion pounds) on the delivery of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missiles when President Vladimir Putin visits India later this week, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Polina Devitt)

