This content was published on April 30, 2019 6:29 PM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone call on Tuesday, called for a ceasefire in Libya and renewal of a political process under the aegis of the United Nations, the Kremlin said in a statement.

They also underscored further close coordination between Russia and Turkey aimed at "normalization" in Syria's Idlib province and agreed on "efficient" measures against militants there, the Kremlin said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

