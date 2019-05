This content was published on May 28, 2019 11:35 AM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday accused Kosovo of provocation after its police detained what Moscow said were 13 Serbians in Serb-populated municipalities in Kosovo's north.

Serbia ordered its security forces on full alert on Tuesday after Kosovan police mounted an anti-smuggling operation.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)

