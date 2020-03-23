This content was published on March 23, 2020 10:12 AM

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) attend a joint news conference following Russian-Turkish talks in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia October 22, 2019. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey were forced to cut short their second joint patrol in Syria's Idlib region on Monday due to security concerns, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The patrol is meant to cover the M4 highway which links the cities of Aleppo and Latakia.

Their first joint patrol was also cut short earlier this month due to what Moscow called rebel provocations.

Russia and Turkey are trying to uphold a ceasefire agreement in the region.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Writing Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018