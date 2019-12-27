MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia can complete construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas project within a few months as it has pipe-laying vessels needed to build the pipeline, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya24 TV channel aired on Friday.

Nord Stream 2 is in the spotlight after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions last week on the project and a Swiss-Dutch firm involved in laying the pipe suspended work on it.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely)

