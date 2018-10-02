External Content

This content was published on October 2, 2018 6:51 PM Oct 2, 2018 - 18:51

FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a foundation stone laying ceremony for the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ, which is supposed to be the main temple of the Armed Forces, at Patriot military theme park outside Moscow, Russia September 19, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS (reuters_tickers)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has delivered an S-300 surface-to-air missile system to Syria, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin during a meeting broadcasted by Rossiya 24 TV on Tuesday. "The work was finished a day ago," Shoigu said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

