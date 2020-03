This content was published on March 31, 2020 10:14 AM

A woman wearing a protective mask rides in a metro train, after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown ordering residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia jumped to 2,337 on Tuesday, an increase of 500, as the country recorded its biggest daily rise for the seventh day in a row.

In Russia, 18 people who contracted the coronavirus have now died, while 121 people have recovered.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018