This content was published on May 28, 2019 12:01 PM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's embassy in Serbia on Tuesday demanded that Kosovo immediately release a detained Russian national working at a United Nations mission in Kosovo, the RIA news agency reported.

The Russian national was detained in a Serb-populated municipality in Kosovo's north during a police operation there, RIA said.

"We demand the immediate release of the Russian and that those responsible for this flagrant incident be brought to account," the embassy was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)

