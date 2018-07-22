Russia downs drones that attacked its Syria air base - news agencies
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's military said it had shot down two unidentified drones that attacked its Syrian air base at Hmeimim on Saturday and Sunday, Russian agencies reported.
The attacks caused no casualties or damage and the Hmeimim air base is operating as normal, Interfax said.
