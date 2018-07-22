External Content

This content was published on July 22, 2018 9:55 AM Jul 22, 2018 - 09:55

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's military said it had shot down two unidentified drones that attacked its Syrian air base at Hmeimim on Saturday and Sunday, Russian agencies reported. The attacks caused no casualties or damage and the Hmeimim air base is operating as normal, Interfax said. (Reporting and writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Jason Neely)

Reuters