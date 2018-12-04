External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on December 4, 2018 6:05 PM Dec 4, 2018 - 18:05

NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell pose for a family photo opportunity at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman (reuters_tickers)

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO formally accused Russia on Tuesday of breaching the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which rid Europe of land-based nuclear missiles, issuing a statement that supported U.S. accusations of Russian violations. "Allies have concluded that Russia has developed and fielded a missile system, the 9M729, which violates the INF Treaty and poses significant risks to Euro-Atlantic security," NATO foreign ministers said in a statement after a meeting. "We strongly support the finding of the United States that Russia is in material breach of its obligations under the INF Treaty," the statement said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters