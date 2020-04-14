This content was published on April 14, 2020 10:43 AM

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 25, 2020. PREUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to discuss hypersonic missiles with the United States in the context of strategic stability, the RIA news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.

Lavrov said that he would speak to his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo over the telephone in the coming days, news agencies reported.

In August 2019, the United States pulled out of a landmark strategic arms accord, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), adding to tensions between the two former Cold War adversaries.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson

