This content was published on October 14, 2019 1:08 PM

RIYADH (Reuters) - Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom would be ready to cooperate with partners from the United States, Europe and Asia to build a nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia, Rosatom's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

