This content was published on May 23, 2019 1:11 PM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Militants in Syria fired four rockets towards Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria, but all the rockets were destroyed, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)

