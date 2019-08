This content was published on August 5, 2019 3:22 PM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An outbreak African Swine Fever (ASF) has been detected at a small farm in Russia's Primorsk region near its border with China, Russia's agriculture safety watchdog said on Monday.

The ASF virus is a highly contagious fever among pigs, but it is not dangerous to humans.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Angus MacSwan)

