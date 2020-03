This content was published on March 19, 2020 9:28 AM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday a 79-year-old woman with underlying health issues who tested positive for the new coronavirus had died from pneumonia, the country's first confirmed death resulting from the virus.

Russia has reported 147 cases of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jon Boyle)

