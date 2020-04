This content was published on April 16, 2020 8:56 AM

A man wearing a face mask crosses a street near Suifenhe museum following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Suifenhe, a city bordering Russia in China's Heilongjiang province, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Huizhong Wu

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 3,448 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, up from 3,388 the day earlier.

The overall number of cases reached 27,938.

Thirty-four people died in the last 24 hours, which took the national coronavirus death toll to 232, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alison Williams)

