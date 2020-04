This content was published on April 10, 2020 8:58 AM

A specialist wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant inside the FOOD CITY wholesale and retail market to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia April 9, 2020. Andrey Nikerichev/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 1,786 more coronavirus cases on Friday, its largest daily rise so far, which took the national tally of confirmed infections to 11,917.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 18 to 94, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Frances Kerry)

