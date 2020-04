This content was published on April 22, 2020 8:41 AM

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers wearing protective masks stand guard at a checkpoint set up after Moscow authorities tightened up measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia recorded 5,236 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 57,999, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said on Wednesday.

Fifty-seven people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 513, it said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

