This content was published on April 24, 2020 8:50 AM

A man wearing a protective face mask crosses a street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Moscow, Russia April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Friday reported 5,849 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide tally to 68,622.

Sixty people with the virus died overnight, pushing the death toll to 615, Russia's official crisis response centre said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

