This content was published on April 30, 2020 8:43 AM

A medical specialist wearing protective gear walks outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday reported 7,099 new cases of the novel coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its nationwide tally to 106,498.

The official nationwide death toll rose to 1,073 after 101 people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Tom Balmforth)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes