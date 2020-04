This content was published on April 26, 2020 10:21 AM

A medical specialist takes a test for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Hadassah clinic at the Skolkovo innovation centre on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 6,361 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, pushing its national tally to 80,949.

Sixty-six people succumbed to the virus in the past day, bringing the death toll to 747, Russia's official crisis response centre said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Gareth Jones)

