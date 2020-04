This content was published on April 9, 2020 9:03 AM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday reported a record one-day rise of 1,459 new cases of coronavirus, pushing its national case total to 10,131.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 13 to 76, the national coronavirus crisis response centre said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

