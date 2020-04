This content was published on April 2, 2020 8:48 AM

FILE PHOTO: The clock on Spasskaya tower showing the time at noon, is pictured next to Moscow’s Kremlin, and St. Basil’s Cathedral as they stand on an empty square, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Moscow, Russia, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's coronavirus case tally jumped to 3,548 on Thursday, a record daily increase of 771, Russia's crisis response centre said.

Cases have been recorded in 76 of Russia's more than 80 regions, but Moscow remains the epicentre of the outbreak with 595 cases, the centre said. Thirty people have died across the country, it said.

