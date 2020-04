This content was published on April 12, 2020 8:50 AM

A medical specialist rests inside an ambulance, which queues before driving onto the adjacent territory of a local hospital amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday reported 2,186 new coronavirus cases, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, bring9ng the national tally of confirmed cases to 15,770.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 24 to 130, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by John Stonestreet)

